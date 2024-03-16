Giants too much for Blazers in 9-2 beatdown

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers surrendered five first-period goals Saturday at Sandman Centre en route to a a 9-2 loss to the Vancouver Giants.

Emmitt Finnie and Jordan Keller were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Cameron Schmidt (3), Samuel Honzek, Connor Levis (2), Logen Hammett (2) and Tomis Marinkovic scored for the Giants.

Vancouver led 5-1 after 20 minutes and 7-1 after 40. After two more Giants’ goals in the third, Keller scored with five minutes remaining to get the Blazers back within a touchdown.

Jesse Sanche made 10 saves on 15 shots in 20 minutes of work. Logan Edmonstone stopped 18 of 22 shots he saw in 40 minutes of relief.

Brett Mirwald made 30 saves on 32 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 5,499.

The Blazers are now 20-38-3-3 on the season — last in the WHL.

The Blazers are back in action on Tuesday, when they will take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in Kent, Wash.

Their final home game of the season will go on Friday, when the high-flying Prince George Cougars visit Sandman Centre.