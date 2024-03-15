Kelowna Rockets fall 6-2 in Everett

Photo: Caroline Anne O'Keefe

It was not a productive road trip south of the border for the Kelowna Rockets Friday.

Riding a streak of picking up points in nine straight, the Rockets hit a wall against one of the top teams in the country.

The Everett Silvertips, third in the Western Conference and ranked seventh in the CHL, snapped the Rockets point streak with a convincing 6-2 on home ice.

Austin Roest with two goals and an assist led the way for the Silvertips offensively.Ben Hemmerling had a goal and an assist.

Tij Iginla with a goal and an assist and Gabriel Szturc replied for the Rockets. The goal for Szturc was his 30th of the season.

Everett led 3-0 after one and 4-1 after two.

Despite the loss the Rockets remain fifth in the BC Division, one point better than Victoria and two up on Vancouver who both lost as well Friday.

However the fourth place Wenatchee Wild moved three up with a 3-1 win over Spokane.

The Rockets and Silvertips meet again Saturday at Prospera Place.