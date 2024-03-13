Kelowna Rockets comeback falls just short in overtime loss to Prince Geroge

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Two points would have been ideal but gaining one from the top team in the CHL in the manner in which they did is a massive win for the Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets battled back from a 4-1 deficit with four straight third period goals before eventually falling 6-5 in overtime to the visiting Prince George Cougars in a thriller at Prospera Place.

Max Graham, a thorn in the side of the Cougars all night, jump started the comeback 1:43 into the third, taking a feed from Andrew Cristall off the rush and beating Joshua Ravensbergen to make it 4-2.

The goals from Michael Cicek, Cristall and Tij Iginla with his 46th in a span of 1:37 gave the Rockets their first lead of the night.

Jari Kykkanen turned away everything he saw until late in the period when Oren Shtron's screen shot beat him with less than three minutes to play in regulation time.

Cristall had the best chance for the Rockets in overtime but Ty Young, who replaced Ravensbergen after the fifth goal stoned the Rocket sniper with a pad save on a clear breakaway.

Hudson Thornton won it in overtime beating Kykkanen from the slot with a delayed penalty in effect.

"It's a huge point. It doesn't matter who you're playing, down 4-1 heading into the third period for our guys to battle back the way they did with two or three minutes left in the game with the lead against the number one team in the country...I'm proud of that group," said head coach Kris Mallette.

"That's nine games in a row where we've got points. There's nothing to hang our heads.

"Would we have loved to have won the game? Would we have loved to have played a better first and second? Yea, but we played a hell of a third and gave ourselves a chance."

It's a sentiment shared by Graham.

"Coming into that third period if you told us we were going to come out of it forcing it to extra time and get a point I think we would be pretty happy with it," said Graham.

"Especially late in the season like this against a top team like that when every point counts. Definitely a disappointing end but I think everyone in the locker room is happy with our team's fight tonight."

An appropriate turn of a phrase for Graham who was feisty and physical all game long. He was the best Rocket on the ice over the first 40 and set the tone when he was dragged into a lengthy fight by Chase Pauls after Graham delivered a huge hit along the boards.

"It was a pretty long one. Towards the end we were both getting tired and we just kind of mutually agreed we'd had enough," he said.

Graham says his fight and one involving Trea Johnson moments later set the tone for the type of game the Rockets would play.

It's also the type of game Graham likes to play.

"That's my kind of game. Get in the other team's face, late hits, a fight if it's going to happen," he said.

"Max does so much that goes un-noticed to the average person," said Mallette.

"If you were to dissect his game he hits every shift and he hits hard. He's got an aggressive stick, he creates a lot of space for Gabby and AC so he does a lot of the grunt work.

"He never stops moving and it's great to see him get rewarded for that really big goal for us."

The Cougars outshot Kelowna 40-23 including 21-8 in the final period.

The single point moves the Rockets to within a single point of fourth place Wenatchee in the Western Conference.

They also moved two up on Victoria and three ahead of Vancouver.

Things don't get any easier for the Rockets who kickoff a home-and-home with the Number 7 ranked Everett Silvertips. The teams play Friday in Everett and Saturday back at Prospera Place.

Meantime it was also a big day off the ice for the Mallette and Graham family.

Kris Mallette's daughter Kaitlyn and Max Graham's sister Gracie were part of the RINK Academy team that beat Shawnigan Lake 5-1 in Wednesday's championship game at the CSSHL Western Canadian U18 championship.