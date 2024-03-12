Video of Kelowna Rockets mascot falling off ATV goes viral

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

Rocky the raccoon has become an overnight sensation.

A video posted on the Kelowna Rockets' Instagram account on Friday has over 1 million views, and it's all thanks to the Kelowna Rockets mascot - Rocky.

Rocky was caught on camera during Friday night's game at Prospera Place.

In the video, the raccoon mascot is sitting on top of an ATV on the ice when he collides with the boards and takes a tumble.

The Kelowna Rockets shared two videos of the fall on Instagram with the caption "further evidence that raccoons are indestructible."

The video has over 100 comments.

The Kelowna Rockets confirm Rocky is okay.