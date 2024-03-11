Kelowna Rocket forward named WHL player of the week

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall has been rewarded for a spectacular offensive week.

Cristall, a second round selection of the Washington Capitals last June, was named Western Hockey League player of the week.

The 18-year-old forward had nine points in three games, including a career high seven points in a 9-1 clubbing of Kamloops Friday night.

Cristall began his week with an assist on what would be Gabriel Szturc's game winner in a 6-1 win over Tri-City then capped it off with a goal in Kamloops Saturday.

That goal sparkled a comeback as the Rockets erased a pair of two-goal deficits in a 4-3 win.

Through the three games Cristall scored three times and added six assists and was a +3.

The offensive explosion moved Cristall into fifth in league scoring with 103 points.

He became the first Rockets since Colin Long in 2007-2008 to eclipse the century mark in points.

Moose Jaw centre Jagger Firkus leads the league in scoring with 111 points.

Cristall and the Rockets return to the ice Wednesday when they host the Prince George Cougars.

Kelowna come into the game winners of five in a row and 7-0-0-1 in their last eight. Their last defeat was a shootout loss to the Cougars almost three weeks ago.

The Rockets are fifth in the Western Conference, two points in back of Wenatchee, one up on sixth place Victoria and four better than the seventh place Vancouver Giants.