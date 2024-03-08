Andrew Cristall had a career night leading the Rockets past Kamloops 9-1

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

It was a night to remember for Andrew Cristall.

The Kelowna Rockets forward had a career best seven points, two goals and five assists Friday in leading his team to a 9-1 drubbing of the visiting Kamloops Blazers Friday at Prospera Place.

Cristall's previous single-game high watermark was five set on five different occasions including twice this season.

The production gives him a career-high 102 points on the season, fifth best in the WHL.

Cristall was in on each of the first five goals as the Rockets built up a 5-0 lead after 40 minutes and piled it on from there.

Marek Rocak, Carter Kowalyk with his first in a Rockets uniform, Gabriel Szturc, Dylan Wightman, Max Graham, Kayden Longley and Luke Schelter also scored for the Rockets.

Szturc added three assist while Graham had a pair of helpers to go along with their goals.

Blake Swetlikoff spoiled Jari Kykkanen's shutout bid 2:40 into the third.

The Rockets led 3-0 after one and 5-0 after two.

Minor penalties were handed out at the end of the game as tempers threatened to erupt after the final horn had sounded.

The Rockets have now won four in a row, outscoring their opponents 23-6 in the process.

Kykkanen turned aside 30 shots in his 13 straight start while Jesse Sanche allowed all nine Rockets goals in taking the loss.

The win, coupled with losses by both Victoria and Vancouver moves the Rockets into sole possession of sixth, two points up on the Giants and just one in back of the fifth place Royals.

The Rockets also clinched a post season berth with the win.

The Blazers meantime remain at the bottom of the overall league standings with 46 points.

The same two teams meet again Saturday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.