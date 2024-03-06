Kelowna Rockets one win from clinching a playoff spot

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Hiroki Gojsic

The Kelowna Rockets spotted Tri-City the first goal of the game then roared back with six straight and a 6-1 win Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

It was the Rockets most lopsided win of the season and their third straight as they move into a sixth place tie with Vancouver in the Western Conference.

The line of Hiroki Gojsic, Tij Iginla and Michael Cicek led the way in the lopsided win accounting for three goals and eight points.

Gojsic, who has scored 15 of his 19 goals since mid December led the way with two goals and an assist while Iginla notched his 43rd and added a pair of assists.

Gabriel Szturc, Max Graham shorthanded and Luke Schelter also scored.

Evolution of Hiroki Gojsic

But, it was the play of Gojsic, easily the games best player that led the Rockets on this night.

"He's at 19 goals now and a lot of that seems like after Christmas. Acclimatizing to the league - playing Junior A last year it's a big jump," said head coach Kris Mallette.

"Learning how you have to play night in and night out. A big player who shoots the puck extremely well...when he's physical and hard on pucks he has an advantage that a lot of players don't.

"Some are going in and with that comes a little more ability to play with confidence and have the puck on your stick a little bit more."

For Gojsic, a lot of it is confidence.

"It was a bit of a learning curve coming into this league but once I figured it out I felt I could dominate and play my game," said Gojsic.

"Playing with more confidence, playing with more speed. Not giving the puck up often and making sure it's on my stick and good things happen from that."

The Rockets scored most of their goals from the dirty areas near the front of the net, in fact only Gojsic's second from the right faceoff circle off the rush came from outside the crease area.

"I thought even in the first period if we had hung around there even more there were socks that were there.

"But credit to the players who continue to listen to the message we're giving them and were rewarded for it.

Kykkanen the workhorse

At the other end of the ice Jari Kykkanen turned aside 26 shots in his 12th straight start.

And, the way he has been playing, Kykkanen won't be giving up the crease anytime soon.

"We need him to be a difference maker and of late he is playing some of his best hockey," said Mallette.

"He's a 19 year old. Jake (Pilon) played 20 games early in the season and he's working extremely hard. Jari is doing what he is supposed to do.

"He knows every given night he's going to be in there but he's doing his job. He's making the big saves he needs to make so I would assume he's playing with a lot of confidence."

The Rockets will try and take that collective confidence into a weekend home-and-home with the Kamloops Blazers.

The teams play Friday at Prospera Place and Saturday back in Kamloops.

Kelowna can officially punch its ticket to the post season with one more win or a Tri-City loss.

The Rockets also have fifth place Victoria within their sights, Trailing the Royals by just three points with a game in hand.