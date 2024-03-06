Blazers surrender four straight, fall 6-4 to Winterhawks

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers dug themselves too deep a hole Wednesday at Sandman Centre, surrendering four consecutive goals in a 6-4 loss to the Portland Winterhawks.

Blake Swetlikoff, Jordan Keller (2) and Tommy Lafreniere were the goal scorers for the Blazers. James Stefan, Kyle Chyzowski, Josh Davies, Nate Danielson, Hudson Darby and James Stefan scored for the Winterhawks.

Portland led 2-0 after the first period and scored twice early in the second to double their lead. The Blazers managed to get back within a goal twice, but could not find the equalizer. Stefan scored an empty-netter with 1:03 to play to make it a 6-4 final.

Jesse Sanche started the game for the Blazers, stopping 19 of 23 shots in 21:42 of work. Dylan Ernst made 28 saves on 29 shots in relief. Jan Spunar stopped 23 of 27 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The Blazers scored twice on five power-play opportunities while the Winterhawks scored on their only power play.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,857.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 20-35-3-3 on the season, dead last in the WHL. The win catapults the Winterhawks (42-15-2-1) past the Prince George Cougars to the top of the Western Conference standings.

The Blazers are back in action this weekend, taking on the Kelowna Rockets (29-28-3-1) in a home-and-home series. They will play in Kelowna on Friday and Kamloops on Saturday, with a 6 p.m. face off on Mark Recchi Way.