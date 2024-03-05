Kelowna Rockets and Tri-City meet for the 2nd time in 5 days Wednesday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets and Tri-City Americans should be very familiar with each when they take to the ice at Prospera Place Wednesday night.

The two teams will be facing each other for the second time in five days and third time in just 16 days.

And, for the Rockets, they hope the script remains unchanged.

The Rockets beat the Ams 4-1 in Tri-City last Saturday and 3-2 at home on Family Day on Tij Iginla's dramatic last second goal.

Goaltender Jari Kykkanen, expected to make his 12 straight start also hopes to keep the good vibes going against the Americans.

He came within nine minutes of a shutout Saturday and was named the game's first star in each of the two victories against Tri-City.

The Rockets are also looking to extend their overall winning streak to three.

Kelowna come into the game two points in back of the sixth place Vancouver Giants and five behind fifth place Victoria in the Western Conference with eight games remaining in the regular season.

The Ams meantime appear destined to miss the playoffs. They sit ninth in the conference, nine points in back of Spokane with nine games left.

The Rockets will face the Kamloops Blazers in a home-and-home set this weekend, Friday at Prospera Place and Saturday in Kamloops.