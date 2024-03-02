Blazers fire 47 shots on goal in 3-2 win over Giants

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Jordan Keller and Logan Bairos combined for four points on Saturday at Sandman Centre, pacing the Kamloops Blazers in a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Giants.

Keller, Bairos and Matteo Koci were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Samuel Honk and London Hoilett scored for the Giants.

The score was tied 1-1 after the first period, and the Blazers scored twice in the second to take a 3-1 lead. The Giants scored the only goal of the third period to make it a 3-2 final.

Jesse Sanche made 23 saves on 25 Vancouver shots to earn the win in net. Matthew Hutchison stopped 44 of 47 Kamloops shots.

Keller and Bairos each finished with a goal and an assist and Ryan Michael had two assists.

Both teams scored once on one power-play opportunity.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,382.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 20-34-3-3 on the season, dead last in the WHL. The Giants fall to 28-27-4-0, good for sixth spot in the Western Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on Wednesday, when the Portland Winterhawks visit Sandman Centre for a 7 p.m. face off. Including Wednesday, the Blazers have four home games remaining.