Thunderbirds overcome two-goal deficit, beat Blazers 5-3

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers jumped out to a 2-0 lead Friday at Sandman Centre but couldn’t hang on, surrendering three goals in the second period en route to a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Ashton Ferster, Nathan Behm and Jordan Keller were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Jeremy Hanzel, Antonio Martorana, Nissan Parmar and Nathan Pilling (2) scored for the Thunderbirds.

The Blazers led 2-0 after 20 minutes before the tables turned in the middle frame. The T-Birds scored two quick goals early before Keller put the Blazers back on top midway through the period.

Then it was all Seattle — Parmar at 15:44 of the second and Pilling adding two more late, including an empty-netter.

Dylan Ernst made 33 saves on 37 Seattle shots. Scott Ratzlaff stopped 25 of 28 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The Blazers scored once on four power-play opportunities, while the T-Birds scored once on three chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,647.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 19-34-3-3 on the season, dead last in the WHL. The T-Birds improve to 22-34-2-0, just two points up on the Blazers at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

The Blazers are back in action on Saturday night, when the Vancouver Giants visit Sandman Centre for a 6 p.m. face off.