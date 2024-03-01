Kelowna Rockets prevailed in overtime Friday

Caden Price blocks a big shot in our zone then calls game in the other end.#seakraken #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/dwZ1iUfymA — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 2, 2024

Caden Price bailed out his teammates Friday night providing the overtime winner in a game in which the Kelowna Rockets threw away a late three goal lead.

The Rockets led 3-0 with less than 10 minutes left but saw the Vancouver Giants peck away and eventually tie it with two-and-a-half minutes left in regulation.

But Price salvaged the extra point pulling the Rockets to within two points of the fifth place Giants in the Western Conference.

Andrew Cristall did a lot of the work on the overtime winner.

He knocked a Vancouver defenceman down at the Giants blueline, took the puck and skated toward to the left circle, leaving the slot side open.

Price, trailing the play, filled the gap, took a behind the back pass from Cristall, drifted to his left and beat Brett Mirwald with the game winner.

Max Graham with goals 2:10 apart near the midway point of the first and Tij Iginla with his 41st late in the second on a power play lifted the Rockets to a 3-0 lead.

They appeared headed for a regulation time win when the Giants began mounting a comeback.

Ty Halaburda, Jaden Lipinski and Cameron Schmidt pulled the Giants even with three goals in less than seven minutes.

Jari Kykkanen, making his 10th straight start, turned away 34 shots to earn the victory.

The Rockets head south to Tri-City to conclude a two game weekend Saturday.

They'll host the same Americans next Wednesday at Prospera Place.