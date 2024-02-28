Keller leads way for Blazers in 5-2 victory over Chiefs

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Jordan Keller scored twice and added an assist Wednesday at Sandman Centre, pacing the Kamloops Blazers in a 5-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs.

Keller (2), Logan Bairos, Zach Pantelakis and Kalan Anderlini, with his first in the WHL, were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Lucas Kral and Conner Roulette scored for the Chiefs.

Kamloops trailed 1-0 until Keller’s first of the game got them on the board with five seconds remaining in the first period. The floodgates opened in the second and the Blazers took a 4-1 lead into the third, where Keller and Roulette traded goals to make it a 5-2 final.

Dylan Ernst stopped 29 of 31 Spokane shots to earn the win in net. Dawson Cowan made 43 saves on 48 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers scored once on five power-play opportunities, while the Chiefs were scoreless on three chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,860.

The win moves the Blazers to 19-33-3-3 on the season, back at the bottom of the WHL standings. With the loss, the Chiefs fall to 24-28-4-1, good for eighth in the Western Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on home ice for a pair this weekend, with the Seattle Thunderbirds visiting on Friday and the Vancouver Giants on Saturday.