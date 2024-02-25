T-Birds need shootout to get past Blazers

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers could not complete the third-period comeback on Sunday in Kent, Wash., where they fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Blake Swetlikoff and Jordan Keller were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Simon Loosen and Nico Myatovic scored for Seattle.

The Blazers were down 1-0 by the time Swetlikoff got them on the board on the power play at 12:10 of the second period. Myatovic put the T-Birds back on top late in the frame and Keller knotted the score back up six minutes into the third.

Dylan Ernst was sharp in the Blazers’ net in overtime, turning away seven Seattle shots win the extra frame alone. He made 36 saves on 38 shots.

Scott Ratzlaff stopped 19 of 21 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The Blazers scored twice on two power-play opportunities, while the T-Birds were scoreless on three chances.

The loss moves the Blazers to 18-33-3-3 on the season. With the win, the Thunderbirds improve to 20-34-2-0. After Sunday, the two clubs are tied at the bottom of the WHL’s Western Conference standings.

The Blazers will be back in action on Wednesday when the Spokane Chiefs (24-27-4-1) visit Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.