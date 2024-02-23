Blazers outgunned by Cougars in 5-1 loss

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers gave up three first-period goals Friday at Sandman Centre en route to a 5-1 loss to the Western Conference-leading Prince George Cougars.

Ashton Ferster scored the lone Kamloops goal. Ondrej Becher, Terik Parascak (2) and Borya Valis (2) scored for Prince George.

The Cougars led 1-0 late in the first when Parascak and Valis scored twice in the final three minutes to put the Cougars up 3-0. Ferster scored the only goal of the second and Prince George added two more in the third to make it 5-1.

Jesse Sanche made 34 saves on 39 shots in the Kamloops net. Ty Young stopped 31 of 32 Kamloops shots to earn the win for the Cougars.

Prince George scored twice on four power-play opportunities. The Blazers were scoreless on four chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,411.

The loss moves the Blazers to 18-32-3-2 on the season, 10th out of 11 teams in the WHL’s Western Conference. The Cougars sit atop the conference standings, now 39-15-0-3 after Friday’s victory.

The Blazers are back in action on Saturday, when they take on the Vancouver Giants in Langley. Their next home game is on Feb. 28, when the Spokane Chiefs visit Sandman Centre.