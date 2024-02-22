Kelowna Rockets don special jerseys for Nickelodeon night Saturday

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Tij Iginla models special jersey

The Kelowna Rockets will rock some specially designed jerseys Saturday night for their annual Nickelodeon night for the Children's Miracle Network.

The Rockets have selected special themed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jerseys for the second annual game. They wore SpongeBob SquarePants jerseys last season.

The specially designed uniforms are being auctioned off with proceeds supporting the BC Children's Hospital.

The auction runs until Feb. 29.

“Getting kids back to being kids is why we do what we do,” says Adam Starkman, president and CEO of Canada Children’s Hospital Foundations.

“And I can’t think of a better way to showcase that then a night filled with games, video and music featuring hockey and the Nickelodeon characters kids know and love."

Funds raised at this event help support child centred programming for kids while they are in hospital, and leading-edge treatment to help them get back home as soon as possible.”

The Western Conference-leading Prince George Cougars provide the opposition Saturday.

It's the seventh meeting between the BC Division rivals this season. The Cougars have won four of the first six.

The Rockets will host Vancouver Friday. Kelowna trails the sixth place Giants by just four points heading into the weekend.