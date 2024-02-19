Tij Iginla scored late in regulation leading the Rockets past Tri-City 3-2

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Tij Iginla showed his flair for the dramatic may be a chip off the old block.

Iginla scored his sixth game-winning goal of the season but none quite as dramatic as Monday's game winner.

With the game tied 2-2 and overtime looming, Iginla skated onto a long clearing pass from Ethan Mittelsteadt, got behind the Tri-City defenders who were changing and beat Kyle Kelsey with a deke to the backhand.

His 38th of the season sealed a 3-2 victory over Tri-City on a Family Day matinee before nearly 5,700 fans.

Coming on the Family Day holiday may have been even more appropriate since his dad, Hockey Hall of Famer Jerome Iginla also had a flair for the dramatic, scoring 101 game winners during his NHL career.

Michael Cicek and Luke Schelter also scored for the Rockets who never trailed as they snapped a four-game losing streak. Hiroki Gojsic assisted on both those goals.

The game was deadlocked 1-1 after one with the Rockets holding a 2-1 lead after 40.

Jari Kykkanen turned away 34 shots to earn the victory.

The Rockets finished the day one for four with the man advantage while Tri-City went scoreless on their three opportunities.

The win leaves the Rockets four points in back of sixth place Vancouver and seven behind the falling Wenatchee Wild in the Western Conference.

They'll host Vancouver and Prince George this coming Friday and Saturday.