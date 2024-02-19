Kamloops Blazers earn 3-1 win over Royals in Family Day matinee

Photo: Kamloops Blazers / Allen Douglas

Kai Matthew scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Kamloops Blazers cruised to a 3-1 win over the visiting Victoria Royals during a Family Day matinee at Sandman Centre.

Matthew and Matteo Koci were the goal scorers for the Blazers, while Tyson Laventure was the lone scorer for the Royals.

The Royals opened the scoring about eight minutes into the first, but Matthew answered back with a goal at 14:35. A goal from Koci in the middle of the second and another from Matthew in the third secured the win for the Blazers.

Dylan Ernst made 33 saves on 34 shots to earn the win in net. Braden Holt stopped 22 of 25 Kamloops shots.

The announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 5,022.

Even with Monday’s win, the Blazers sit dead last in the WHL’s Western Conference standings — and last in the league — at 17-31-3-2. The Victoria Royals sit at 27-21-4-4, remaining fourth in the Western Conference.

The Blazers will face off against the Prince George Cougars at Mark Recchi Way on Friday, Feb. 23.