Kelowna Rockets dropped their third in a row Friday in Victoria

Photo: Kevin Light

The Kelowna Rockets are slowly losing touch with teams directly ahead of them in the Western Conference standings.

With 14 games left in the regular season, the Rockets find themselves mired in seventh in the west now just six points up on the ninth place Tri-City Americans who they will host Monday afternoon.

The Rockets dropped their third in a row and eighth in 11 outings, 3-2 in Victoria Friday.

That couple with Vancouver's 3-1 win over Portland leaves the Rockets four points behind the Giants and nine in arrears of both Victoria and Wenatchee.

Victoria built up a 3-0 lead before the Rockets began clawing their way back, but the comeback fell a goal short despite continuous pressure in the final period.

The line of Dawson Pasternak, Tyson Laventure and Cole Reschny did all the damage for the Royals having a hand in all three goals while combining for eight points.

Pasternak had two goals and an assist, Laventure a goal and two assists with Reschny chipping in with two helpers.

Tij Iginla got the Rockets on the the board late in the second while Caden Price drew them to with one with just 62 seconds left in regulation time.

Despite peppering Braden Holt with 18 shots in the final period they were unable to get more than one past the Royals netminder.

The same two teams meet again Saturday before the Rockets return home to host Tri-City for a Family Day matinee. Puck drop Monday is 2 p.m.

It's the first of three meeting between the Rockets and Americans over the next trwo-and-a-half weeks.