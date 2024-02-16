Blazers mauled by Cougars 7-1 in first half of home-and-home

Photo: Prince George Cougars

The Kamloops Blazers surrendered five goals in the second period Friday en route to a 7-1 loss to the Cougars in Prince George.

Ashton Ferster scored the lone goal for the Blazers. Zac Funk (2), Carlin Dezainde (2), Riley Heidt, Borya Valis and Chase Pauls scored for the Cougars.

Ferster opened the scoring at 14:28 of the opening period, but the Kamloops lead did not last long. Funk tied it for Prince George before the end of the first before the floodgates opened in the second, when the Cougars scored five goals in a span of a little more than 10 minutes.

Dylan Ernst was pulled after the second. He allowed six goals on 32 Prince George shots in 40 minutes of work. Jesse Sanche made 13 saves on 14 shots in one period of relief.

Announced attendance at CN Centre in Prince George was 3,070.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 16-31-3-2 on the season — at the bottom of the WHL’s Western Conference standings but no longer in the league basement, two points up on the Edmonton Oil Kings (16-32-2-1).

With the win, the Cougars improve to 36-15-0-2 — tops in the B.C. Division and a point behind the Western Conference-leading Portland Winterhawks (36-12-2-1), who lost Friday in Langley.

The two teams will head south to do it again at Sandman Centre on Saturday. Puck drop is 6 p.m.

The Blazers will then host the Victoria Royals (25-21-4-4) for a Family Day matinee on Monday with a 2 p.m. start time.