Kelowna Rockets host Spokane in rare Tuesday tilt at Prospera Place

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets hope a rare Tuesday night home date is just what the doctor ordered to bounce them back into the win column.

The only previous Tuesday home game was a 4-1 win over Lethbridge Nov. 21 that snapped the team's nine-game losing streak.

The Rockets don't find themselves in that deep a hole, but they are coming in following a frustrating 7-3 loss at the hands of the Kamloops Blazers Saturday.

With the Spokane Chiefs providing the opposition Tuesday you should expect to see the scoreboard light up.

In three previous meetings the teams have combined to score 35 goals, an average of 11.7 per game.

Spokane has taken two of the three winning by identical 8-5 scores on home ice and falling 6-3 to the Rockets at Prospera Place way back on Oct. 7.

Barkley Catton and Tij Iginla, both expected to be taken in the top half of this year's NHL draft, lead their respective teams head-to-head.

In the three game between the two teams Catton leads the Chiefs with four goals and three assists while Iginla has five goals and two assists including his first career hat trick in the win on home ice.

The Rockets come into the game tied with Vancouver for sixth in the Western Conference with 24 wins and 51 points. They are six up on the Chiefs who hold down the eighth and final playoff spot.

Spokane does hold two games in hand on the Giants and three on the Rockets.