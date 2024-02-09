Rockets double up Blazers 6-3 in first half of home and home

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kelowna Rockets jumped out to a massive lead Friday at Sandman Centre and never looked back, cruising to a 6-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers in the first half of a home and home.

Hiroki Gojsic, Max Graham, Gabriel Szturc, Luk? Schelter, Caden Price and Andrew Cristall were the goal scorers for the Rockets. Emmitt Finnie (2) and Zach Pantelakis scored for the Blazers.

The Rockets led 4-0 after the first period and were up 6-0 by the time Finnie got the Blazers on the board with a power-play goal late in the second period. He would add another early in the third, and Pantilakis made it 6-3 with his first WHL goal with a minute remaining.

Jari Kykkanen stopped 45 of 47 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net. Dylan Ernst made 20 saves on 26 Kelowna shots in a losing effort.

The Rockets scored on their lone power-play opportunity. The Blazers scored once on six chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,671.

With the win, the Rockets improve to 24-24-3-0 on the season, good for third in the B.C. Division and sixth in the Western Conference.

The loss drops the Blazers to 15-30-3-2, still last in the WHL.

The two teams will do it again on Saturday at Prospera Place in Kelowna. Puck drop is 7 p.m.