Blazers stay hot, beat Thunderbirds 4-1

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers got back in the win column on Wednesday night, overpowering the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1 to earn their fifth win in six games.

Ashton Ferster, Matteo Koci, Harrison Brunicke and Emmitt Finnie scored for the Blazers. Kaiden Mathies scored the lone goal for the Thunderbirds.

The Blazers led 2-1 after two periods, before Brunicke and Finnie scored in the third to make it a 4-1 final.

Dylan Ernst made 19 saves on 20 shots to earn the win in net. Scott Ratzlaff stopped 29 of 33 shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers scored once on six power-play opportunities while the T-Birds were scoreless on three chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,919.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 15-29-3-2 on the season — still at the bottom of the WHL standings, but now tied with the Edmonton Oil Kings (16-29-2-1) with 35 points.

The loss moves Seattle to 18-27-2-0, a spot ahead of Kamloops in the standings.

The Blazers are back in action on Friday when the Kelowna Rockets (22-24-3-0) visit Sandman Centre. The two clubs will then face off again in Kelowna on Saturday.