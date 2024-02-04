Kelowna Rockets give up eight in loss in Spokane

Photo: Larry Brunt - Spokane Chiefs

The Kelowna Rockets are limping home after surrendering 19 goals in their last two games, both losses.

On the back of an 11-1 drubbing Friday in Portland, the Rockets surrendered eight more Sunday in an 8-5 defeat in Spokane.

The Rockets led 2-0 early and 3-2 after the first 20 minutes. The game was deadlocked 4-4 midway through the second before the Chiefs blew the game open with four goals over the final 30 minutes.

Hiroki Gojsic registered his first hat trick to lead the Rockets. Tij Iginla scored the other two goals and chipped in with an assist.

Dylan Wightman picked up three assists in the losing cause.

Jake Pilon went the distance giving up all eight goals while facing 44 shots.

The Rockets peppered Spokane starter Cooper Michaluk with 19 shots during the first 20 minutes but managed just 10 the rest of the way as the Chiefs outshot Kelowna 32-10 over the final 40 minutes.

Berkly Catton, expected to be a top 10 selection in the June NHL draft led Spokane with two goals and an assist.

The Rockets head home with a 22-24-3-0 record, deadlocked with Vancouver for sixth in the Western Conference.

Kelowna return home to host Victoria Wednesday before a home-and-home with Kamloops on the weekend.