Blazers see streak snapped at four with 5-3 loss to Cougars in P.G.

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Kamloops Blazers goalie Jesse Sanche during a stoppage in play in December during a game against the Victoria Royals.

A 31-save performance by Jesse Sanche wasn’t enough Sunday afternoon for the Kamloops Blazers, who saw their win streak snapped at four with a 5-3 loss to the division-leading Cougars in Prince George.

Emmitt Finnie, Max Sullivan and Ryan Michael scored for the Blazers. Zac Funk (2), Bauer Dumanski and Carlin Dezained (2) were the goal scorers for the Cougars.

The Blazers scored twice late in the first to tie the game, then took the lead on Michael’s goal at 13:54 of the second period.

It stayed 3-2 until 5:37 of the third, when Dezainde’s first of the game tied the score. He beat Sanche again four minutes later with the game-winner, and Funk scored quickly after that to make it 5-3.

Sanche stopped 31 of 36 Prince George shots in the loss. Joshua Ravensburger made 11 saves on just 14 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

Neither team scored on the power play — the Blazers on two chances and the Cougars one.

Announced attendance at CN Centre was 3,543.

With the loss, the Blazers move to 14-29-3-2 on the season — still last in the WHL, but by a slim margin following four consecutive wins.

The win improves the Cougars to 33-15-0-2, good for top spot in the B.C. Division and third place in the Western Conference, just a point back of the Portland Winterhawks (33-12-2-1) and Everett Silvertips (33-17-1-2).

The Blazers return to action at Sandman Centre on Wednesday to face the Seattle Thunderbirds (17-26-2-0) in a rematch of last year's Western Conference final and a battle of this year's conference cellar dwellers. Face off is 7 p.m.