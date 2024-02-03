Finnie, Ernst help Blazers extend streak with 4-1 win over Wild

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Emmitt Finnie scored a goal and had two assists Friday at Sandman Centre, pacing the Kamloops Blazers in a 4-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild to extend their win streak to four.

Ashton Ferster, Finnie, Jordan Keller and Logan Bairos were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Evan Friesen scored the lone goal for the Wild.

The Blazers led 2-0 after the first period and Friesen got the Wild on the board early in the second, cutting the Kamloops lead to one. Keller scored late in the second and Bairos added an empty-netter late in the third to make it a 4-1 final.

Dylan Ernst made 37 saves on 38 shots to earn the win in net. Daniel Hauser stopped 38 of 41 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers scored once on three power play opportunities. The Wild were scoreless on three chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,198.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 14-28-3-2 on the season, still dead last in the WHL but now just two points back of the Edmonton Oil Kings (16-27-2-1), who occupy second-last spot.

The loss moves the Wild to 27-17-4-0, good for fourth in the Western Conference.

The Blazers will now head north to Prince George for a matinee Sunday afternoon with the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (32-15-0-2). Their next home game will be on Wednesday, when the Seattle Thunderbirds (17-25-2-0) visit Sandman Centre.