Kelowna Rockets give up 11 in humbling loss

Photo: Portland Winterhawks

It's a night the Kelowna Rockets would just soon forget.

The Rockets surrendered a season-high 11 goals Friday night in an 11-1 defeat at the hands of the US Division co-leading Portland Winterhawks.

The Winterhawks, who fell 4-3 to the same Rockets two nights earlier came out flying scoring four times in each of the first two periods en route to the lopsided victory.

James Stefan led the way for the Winterhawks with three goals. He was the only Portland player with more than one as they spread the scoring around.

In fact 13 of the 18 skaters picked up at least one point in the rout.

Hudson Darby, Nate Danielson, Diego Buttazzoni and Jack O'Brien all had a goal and two assists while Gabe Klassen picked up three assists.

With the score 11-0 Ethan Neutens took advantage of a turnover and beat Jan Spunar who was scrambling to get back into the net.

Jari Kykkanen started for the Rockets but was eventually pulled midway through the second period after allowing seven goals on 25 shots.

Jake Pilon allowed the other four goals.

The Rockets close out their three game road trip Sunday in Spokane.