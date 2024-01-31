Kelowna Rockets open road swing with win in Portland

Photo: Pat Kempany

Hiroki Gojsic scored the game winner midway through the second period as the Kelowna Rockets held on to beat the Portland Winterhawks 4-3 in the Oregon city Wednesday.

The win snapped the Rockets four-game losing streak while also knocking the Winterhawks out of top spot in the tight US Division.

Luke Schelter, Ethan Mittelsteadt and Kayden Longley also scored for the Rockets in the victory.

The game was tied 2-2 after one before the Rockets took a 4-3 lead into what turned out to be a scoreless third period.

Trailing 1-0 more than six minute in, Schelter pounced on a loose puck and rifled it past Portland starter Nick Avakyan.

Less that five minutes later Mittelsteadt created a turnover inside his own blueline, raced down the ice on a two-on-one and, using Andrew Cristall as a decoy, ripped a shot to the short side to put Kelowna up a goal.

With the score tied at two, Longley gave himself a belated 18th birthday present pouncing on a juicy rebound to put the Rockets up one the Gojsic, from the left circle beat Avakyan to double the lead.

Marek Alscher got one back for Portland before the second period ended, but Jari Kykkanen shut the door in the third to preserve the one-goal win.

Kelowna finished the night one for three with the man advantage while holding Portland off the scoresheet on their two opportunities.

The same two teams meet again Friday in Portland before the Rockets conclude their three game trip Sunday in Spokane.