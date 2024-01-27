Ernst stops 31 as Blazers beat Rockets to extend win streak to three

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Dylan Ernst stopped 31 of 33 shots Saturday at Sandman Centre, helping the Kamloops Blazers extend their win streak to three with a 3-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets.

Matteo Koci, Josh Kelly and Andrew Thomson were the goal scorers for Kamloops. Dylan Wightman and Tij Iginla scored for Kelowna.

The Blazers led 2-0 after the first period, and Thomson put them up 3-0 early in the third. The Rockets scored late in the second and early in the third to make it 3-2, but that was as close as they would get.

While Ernst was sharp in goal for the Blazers, Jake Pilon was chased from the Kelowna net in the second period after surrendering three goals on 15 shots. Jari Kykkanen was perfect on seven Kamloops shots in relief.

The Blazers were scoreless on five power-play opportunities. The Rockets scored once on two chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 5,239.

The win was the third in a row for the Blazers, who won in overtime Friday in Kelowna, and the Rockets’ loss was their fourth in a row.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 13-28-3-2, still dead last in the WHL. The loss drops the Rockets to 21-22-3-0, good for sixth spot in the Western Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on Friday night, when the Wenatchee Wild visit Sandman Centre for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

The Rockets play next on Wednesday against the Winterhawks in Portland — their second of four straight on the road. Their next home game will be on Feb. 7, when the Victoria Royals visit Prospera Place.