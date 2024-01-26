Kelowna Rockets squander another point surrendering late goal

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

For the second straight game the Kelowna Rockets squandered a potential extra point surrendering a goal on home ice.

Wednesday it was a goal with 91 seconds left in regulation time in a one goal loss to Everett and Friday, a goal with less than five seconds left in overtime in a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the visiting Kamloops Blazers.

With time running out in the three-on-three overtime period Logan Bairos circling inside the blueline spotted Nathan Nehm alone behind the Rockets defence.

Behm deked to the backhand and beat Jari Kykkanen to the blocker side. It's was Behm's second of the night as he both opened the scoring for the Blazers, and closed it out.

"We played a poor 40 minutes leading into that. I asked our players to prepare, focus and execute and tonight we weren't in any of that frame from the beginning of the game," said head coach Kris Mallette.

"That starts from our top players all the way through. Again, two points that are going to come back and haunt us."

The two or potentially three points squandered this week could loom large when the regular season comes to an end. The Rockets are just five points clear of the seventh place Vancouver Giants and nine back of fifth place Victoria.

The game was tied at two heading into the third but it was the road team, and not the Rockets, who had the jump and seemed to want it more in third period.

"Absolutely. They weren't doing anything special. We were trying to play above the puck and they were simply staying in front of us and we were passing it right to them.

"They were winning a lot of loose puck battles, they were quick to jump and our guys were there but they weren't quick enough."

The Rockets led 2-1 after the first. Andrew Cristall, held pointless his last two games, opened the scoring with his 28th of the season to match his sweater number.

Off the rush, he looked off a defender, held the puck then turned and sent a a shot that squeezed through the five-hole.

After Behm tied it, captain Gabriel Szturc scored his first of two banging home a rebound from in tight to put the Rockets up one.

Following a scoreless second the Blazers came out fast and found the equalizer just 21 seconds in on a power play that extended into the final period when Ashton Ferster banged home a rebound.

Jordan Keller cashed in from a sharp angle on another rebound to give the Blazers their first lead of the night.

It held up until Szturc sent a one-timer past Jesse Sanche off a feed from Cristall.

Sanche was the difference for the Blazers making several outstanding save, his best a sliding pad save off Tij Igina on a one timer from the bottom of the right circle.

The loss was the Rockets third in a row as they get set to face these same Blazers Saturday night in Kamloops.