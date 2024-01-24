Everett got the winning goal late in a 4-2 win over Kelowna Rockets Wednesday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Disappointed.

That described Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette's mindset following Wednesday's 4-3 defeat at the hands of the visiting Everett Silvertips.

The Silvertips were by far the better team Wednesday but the Rockets, thanks to the spectacular netminding of Jake Pilon, were in a position to take the game to overtime and salvage at least one point.

Until they weren't.

Carter Bear drove the net from down low with just over 90 seconds left in regulation and the game tied 3-3. Pilon blocked the original shot but the rebound deflected off defenceman Caden Price's skate and slid into the net between the post and Pilon's outstretched pad.

Everett, 17 points clear of the Rockets in the standings and battling Portland for top spot in the US Division was the better team on the night but Pilon gave the Rockets a chance to salvage something until they squandered it.

"We gave ourselves an opportunity to gain a point against a really good hockey club. Was it a great game for us to play? No, but we still were able to hang around," said Mallette.

"The way we lost it, it was the hockey gods saying you cheated the game and it came back to bite you. That's what it was...bad bounce, a fortuitous bounce but that's what will catch up to you when you are playing that type of game."

Mallette in particular was disappointed in the contrast between the two teams through the neutral zone.

While he said the Rockets tried to be cute through the middle of the ice, the Silvertips were quick to transition and were relentless on the forecheck every time they dumped the puck in deep.

"I will show them how many times (Everett) put the puck into our zone from the game tonight and how many times they came up with it.

"We had essentially five defenceman with young Lachlan Staniforth making his WHL debut that had to go back and pick that pick up I'd say 65 times plus tonight and that's hard hockey.

"They were relentless and we played right into their style and let them keep coming at us. I'm disappointed."

The Rockets led 2-1 after the first on a pair of goals from captain Gabriel Szturc. The first was a wrist shot from the top of the slot while the second, with the Rockets on a power play, was his patented one-timer from the right circle.

After the Tips scored back-to-back goals in the second, Price drew the Rockets even before the end of the period with easily the prettiest goal of the night.

Pinching in from the right point, Price did a complete 360 at the top of the right circle to evade a defender and took a few strides before beating Ethan Chadwick to the far corner.

It looked as if that goal would be enough to take the game into overtime until that unfortunate bounce said otherwise.

Everett outshot the Rockets 36-21 on the evening.

The Rockets, losers of two in a row for the first time since mid November get set to face the Kamloops Blazers twice this coming weekend.

The teams faceoff Friday at Prospera Place and Saturday up in Kamloops.