Kelowna Rockets set to host US Division leaders Wednesday at Prospera Place

Kelowna Rockets will try to ground the high-flying Everett Silvertips when the two teams meet Wednesday at Prospera Place.

The Silvertips, tied for top spot in the US Division with Portland, come into Wednesday's contest winners of seven in a row. They've outscored the opposition 41-13 over that span.

The Rockets meantime have alternated wins and losses since the start of the new year going 4-4 over that span.

They are coming off a 4-2 loss against the Vancouver Giants Sunday.

This is the second of four meetings between the two teams. Everett won the first time out, a 2-1 victory in Everett back on Nov. 10.

Hiroki Gojsic scored Kelowna's lone goal in that game in the final minute of regulation.

Rockets forward Tij Iginla will miss Wednesday's game as he takes part in the CHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton Wednesday.

Everett forward Julius Miettinen is also in Moncton.

Kelowna will host Kamloops Friday before beginning a stretch of four straight on the road.