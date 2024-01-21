Vancouver earn split of weekend home-and-home with Kelowna Rockets

Photo: Rob Wilton

Cameron Schmidt scored twice leading the Vancouver Giants past the Kelowna Rockets 4-2 Sunday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre.

The win allowed the Giants to salvage a split of their weekend home-and-home with the Rockets.

Mazden Leslie and Tyler Thorpe also scored for the Giants while Samuel Honzek chipped in with a couple of helpers.

Kayden Longley and Trae Johnson replied for the Rockets.

Longley opened the scoring six minutes into the game. Ty Hurley shook off a Vancouver defender behind the goal line and threw the puck toward to front of the net.

The puck deflected to Longley who chipped it past Brett Mirwald.

Goals from Schmidt and Leslie later in the first put the Giants up 2-1. After a scoreless second, Thorpe extended the lead 4:44 into the third.

A minute later, Johnson beat Mirwald from the top of the left circle to cut the deficit to one but Schmidt's second less than a minute later restored the two-goal lead and closed out the scoring.

Jake Pilon, making his third consecutive start for the Rockets, turned away 20 shots in suffering the loss.

Both teams were perfect on the penalty kill, keeping the opposition at bay on three opportunities.

Andrew Cristall was held off the scoresheet ending his consecutive game point streak at 23.

The Rockets were without leading scorer Tij Iginla who left Sunday for the CHL Top Prospects Game being held Wednesday in Moncton, NB.

Iginla is ranked 11th among North American skaters for the NHL draft scheduled for Vegas in June.