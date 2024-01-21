Blazers back in win column after 6-2 win over Royals in Victoria

Photo: Kevin Light/Victoria Royals

Emmitt Finnie and newcomer Blake Swetlikoff combined for seven points Sunday in Victoria, pacing the Kamloops Blazers in a 6-2 win over the Royals.

Nathan Behm, Swetlikoff (2), Logan Bairos and Finnie (2) were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Tyson Laventure and Tanner Scott scored for the Royals.

Victoria scored twice in the first period, but the Blazers were able to answer back in each case. They led 3-2 after one and added three more late in the third — including two shorties — to make it a 6-2 final.

Jesse Sanche made 21 saves on 23 shots to earn the win in net. Braden Holt stopped 24 of 29 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers scored once on two power-play opportunities while the Royals scored once on five chances.

Announced attendance at Save-On Foods Memorial Arena was 3,850.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 11-28-3-2 — still dead last in the WHL. The loss moves the Royals to 24-15-3-3, good for fourth in the Western Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on Friday in Kelowna, where they will take on the Rockets (21-20-2-0). The two clubs will do it again on Saturday at Sandman Centre, where puck drop will be at 6 p.m.