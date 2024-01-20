Royals too much for Blazers in first half of back-to-back weekend

Photo: Gord Rufh/Victoria Royals

The Kamloops Blazers dropped the first half of a back-to-back Saturday in Victoria, falling 7-2 to the Royals.

Harrison Brunicke and Kai Matthew were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Dawson Pasternak (3), Justin Kipkie (2), Ryan Spizawka and Casper Evensen Haugen scored for the Royals.

The game was scoreless until Brunicke put the Blazers up 1-0 at 6:52 of the second period, but that sparked the Royals, who would score five times in the ensuing 11 minutes to take a 5-1 lead into the second intermission.

Spizawka and Matthew exchanged goals early in the third and Evensen Haugen made it a 7-2 final with a power-play goal midway through the period.

Jesse Sanche made 15 saves on 22 Victoria shots. Braden Holt stopped 26 of 28 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers were scoreless on two power-play chances and the Royals converted on both of their two opportunities.

Announced attendance at Save-On Foods Memorial Arena was 6,153.

The loss drops the Blazers to 10-28-3-2, still dead last in the WHL. With the win, the Royals improve to 44-24-14-3, good for fourth spot in the Western Conference.

The two teams will do it again tomorrow, with a 3 p.m. puck drop in the provincial capital. The next Blazers home game will be on Jan. 26, when the Kelowna Rockets (42-21-19-2) visit Sandman Centre.