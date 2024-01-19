Tij Iginla had a natural hat trick as Kelowna beat Vancouver Giants Friday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets started a new winning streak Friday night at Prospera Place.

After having their seven game home-ice winning streak snapped at the hands of the Portland Winter Hawks earlier this week, the Rockets climbed back into the win column with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Giants.

Deadlocked at 2-2 midway through the third, Tij Iginla put the Rockets on his back, registering a natural hat trick in a span of less than seven minutes in the final half of the third to secure the victory.

The eventual game winner was a thing of beauty as Iginla grabbed the puck along the boards in his own end, raced down the ice, charged through the defence and, after losing control of the puck, dove forward and knifed it under goaltender Matthew Hutchison.

It was his 29th of the season. Goals 30 and 31 iced it for the Rockets.

Cameron Schmidt got the visitors on the board first five minutes in, but Andrew Cristall tapped home his 27th on a centering feed from Iginla to tie it later in the period before Ethan Neutens wired a wrist shot home on a shorthanded two-on-one in the second to put Kelowna up a goal.

Samuel Honzek tied it seven minutes into the third before Iginla's outburst won it for the Rockets.

Two of the Rockets five goals came with the Rockets shorthanded.

With his first period goal, Cristall extended his club record consecutive game point streak to 23 games. It also equals the longest streak in the league this season.

Denton Mateychuk of the Moose Jaw Warriors had a 23 game point streak snapped Dec. 9.

Jake Pilon stopped 24 shots to earn the victory.

The Rockets, 20-19-2-0 travel to Langley face the same Giants Sunday.