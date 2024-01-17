Kelowna Rockets drop first home game in nearly two months

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets tasted defeat on home ice for the first time since Nov. 21, falling 5-4 to the visiting Portland Winter Hawks at Prospera Place.

Luca Cagnoni had a goal and three assists for the visitors while James Stefan chipped in with a goal and two assists.

Nate Danielson, seeing his first action with the Winter Hawks since being acquired from Brandon at the trade deadline also scored and added an assist for a Portland team with aspirations of making a long playoff run.

Portland is tied atop the US Division with Everett while plating four less games than the Silvertips.

The 3,769 fans didn't go away without something to cheer about.

Captain Gabriel Szturc became the franchises highest scoring European player with an assist on Tij Iginla's third period goal.

The assist gave Szturc 174 points in a Rockets uniform, one more than Vaclav Varada put up during his time with both Tacoma and Kelowna.

"It's an honour for me to achieve something like that and I'm very happy for that," said Szturc.

"But a little bit sad that we didn't win today."

Andrew Cristall meantime had to wait until the final minute to extend his point streak to a team record 22 straight games.

Cristall scored on a penalty shot inside the final minute, coming off the right wing then deking to the backhand.

The previous record of 21 was set by defenceman Tyson Barrie during the 2009-2010 season.

Trae Johnson and Max Graham also scored for the Rockets who trailed 2-1 after one and 5-2 after two before making it close over the final 20 minutes.

The Rockets will try to climb back into the win column Friday night when they entertain the Vancouver Giants.