Brunicke nets winner as Blazers snap losing streak with OT win over Wild

Harrison Brunicke scored the overtime winner Tuesday in Wenatchee to snap the Kamloops Blazers’ losing streak at seven with a 4-3 win over the Wild.

Brunicke (2), Jordan Keller and Ashton Ferster were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Kenta Isogai, Sam Ward and Hayden Moore scored for the Wild.

The Blazers led 2-1 after two periods before a flurry of goals early in the third had the score tied 3-3. Brunicke scored the game winner unassisted at 2:22 of overtime.

Dylan Ernst made 35 saves on 38 shots to earn the win in net. Daniel Hauser stopped 32 of 26 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers scored twice on four power-play opportunities, while the Wild were scoreless on one chance.

Announced attendance at Town Toyota Center was 2,203.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 10-27-3-2 — still dead last in the WHL. The loss moved the Wild to 24-15-3-0, good for fifth in the Western Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on Saturday, the first of back-to-back games against the Royals (23-14-3-3) in Victoria. Their next home game will be on Jan. 27, when the Kelowna Rockets (20-18-2-0) visit Sandman Centre.