Blazers extend losing streak to seven with lopsided loss to Winterhawks

The Kamloops Blazers were outgunned Monday afternoon in a matinee matchup with one of the WHL’s top teams.

The Blazers extended their losing streak to seven games with a 7-1 shellacking at the hands of the Winterhawks in Portland.

Ashton Ferster scored the lone Kamloops goal. Josh Davies, Gabe Klassen, James Stefan (2), Josh Zakreski, Ryan Miller and Diego Buttazzoni were the goal scorers for Portland.

The Winterhawks beat Jesse Sanche four times on 20 first-period shots, chasing him from the Kamloops net. It was 6-0 by the time Ferster got the Blazers on the board early in the third, and the Winterhawks added a seventh goal late in the period.

Dylan Ernst made 28 saves on 31 Portland shots in relief. Nick Avakyan stopped 22 of 23 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The Blazers were scoreless on four power-play opportunities. The Winterhawks scored once on three chances.

Announced attendance at Veterans Memorial Coliseum was 6,697.

With the loss, the Blazers fall to 9-27-3-2 — dead last in the WHL. The win improves the Winterhawks to 26-10-2-1, good for third in the Western Conference.

The Blazers are back in action on Tuesday, taking on the Wild (24-14-3-3) in Wenatchee, before heading to Victoria for games on Saturday and Sunday.

The club’s next home game is slated for Jan. 27, when the Kelowna Rockets (20-18-2-0) visit Sandman Centre.