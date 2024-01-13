Kelowna Rockets edge Prince George 3-2 in a shootout Saturday

Photo: James Doyle

The Kelowna Rockets are heading home with two of a possible four points from brief trip through Prince George.

The Rockets earned a split of the two games against the Western Conference-leading Cougars with a 3-2 shootout win Saturday.

Gabriel Szturc scored the lone goal in the shootout to help secure the win while Jari Kykkanen turned away 35 of 37 shots including all three in the shootout to earn first star honours.

He also stopped all five shots he faced during three-on-three overtime when the Cougars outshot the Rockets 5-0.

The Rockets jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Max Graham 4:29 into the first and Caden Price 3:46 into the second.

With the game still awaiting the opening goal and the Rockets applying pressure in the Cougars end, Graham banged home a loose puck for his eighth of the season.

Price doubled the lead early in the second, as he drifted in from the left point, took a feed from Szturc and wired a wrist shot into the top corner from the left circle.

Ondrej Becher and Terik Parascak tied it before the end of the second. The Cougars had a wide margin in the third, outshooting Kelowna 13-2 but Kykkanen kept the home side at bay setting up overtime and eventually the shootout.

Andrew Cristall assisted on both goals to extend his point streak to 21 straight games, equalling the team record set by Tyson Barrie during the 2009-2010 season.

Barrie had 33 points over the course of his streak while Cristall has put up 42 points over his 21 game streak including 15 goals.

Szturc also picked up two assists to run his career point total to 173, tying the team record for points by a European player first set by Vaclav Varada who played in both Tacoma and Kelowna.

Both will attempt to set new team records Wednesday when the Rockets entertain the Portland Winter Hawks.