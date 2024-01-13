Sanche's heroics not enough as Blazers fall 4-1 to Silvertips, extend losing streak to six

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Jesse Sanche

A 54-save performance by Jesse Sanche was not enough for the Kamloops Blazers to snap their losing streak Saturday in Everett, where they surrendered three third-period goals en route to a 4-1 loss to the Silvertips.

Ryan Michael scored the lone Kamloops goal. Julius Miettinen, Teague Patton, Jesse Heslop and Austin Roest were the goal scorers for Everett.

The score was tied 1-1 after 40 minutes before two quick goals early in the third had the Silvertips up 3-1 six minutes in. Roest scored again late to make it a 4-1 final.

Sanche made 54 saves on 58 Everett shots, which earned him the game’s second star. ‘Tips goalie Ethan Chadwick stopped 21 of 22 Kamloops shots at the other end of the ice.

The Blazers scored once on one power-play opportunity, while the Silvertips scored twice on four chances.

Announced attendance at Angel of the Winds Arena was 8,249.

The loss drops the Blazers to 9-26-3-2 on the season, dead last in the WHL. The win moves the Silvertips to 26-14-1-2, good for second in the Western Conference.

The Blazers will look to snap their six-game losing streak on Monday in Portland, where they will face off against the Winterhawks (25-10-2-1).

Monday’s game will be the second of a six-game road trip, with stops to come in Wenatchee, Victoria and Kelowna. The next Blazers home game is slated for Jan. 27, when the Kelowna Rockets (20-18-2-0) visit Sandman Centre.