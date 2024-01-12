Kelowna Rockets drop opening game of a back-to-back in PG

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

Carlin Dezainde scored three times and Borya Valis assisted on all three leading the Prince George Cougars past the visiting Kelowna Rockets 5-2 Friday night.

Oren Shtrom and Hudson Thornton also scored for the Cougars in a game tied 2-2 after one before Prince George rallied with three unanswered goals over the final 40 minutes.

Dezainde opened the scoring for the Cougars but goals less than two minutes apart by Andrew Cristall and Hiroki Gojsic put the Rockets ahead just 6:11 into the contest.

But Shtrom evened things up before the period ended before the Cougars took over in the second.

Cristall's goal, his 25th of the year, extended his point streak to 20 games, one shy of the record established by Tyson Barrie.

The Rockets were without leading goal scorer Tij Iginla who is listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Newly acquired defenceman Carter Kowalyk, obtained from Edmonton in a three-team deal that also involved the Saskatoon Blades, made his Rockets debut Friday.

He finished the night without a shot on goal and a minus 1.

The Rockets and Cougars meet again Saturday in Prince George before Kelowna returns home to host the US Division leading Portland Winter Hawks Wednesday.