Blazers blown out by Silvertips, extend losing streak to five

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

It was cold outside, but it didn’t take long for the Everett Silvertips to heat up Friday night inside Sandman Centre, where they scored early and often en route to a 8-2 win over the Kamloops Blazers, now losers of five straight.

Dominik Rymon (2), Carter Bear, Eric Jamieson (3), Caden Brown and Ben Hemmerling were the goal scorers for the Silvertips. Ashton Ferster and Ashton Tait scored for the Blazers.

Rymon opened the scoring two minutes in and Ferster tied it for Kamloops at 4:38 of the first period.

Then it was all Everett. The ’Tips led 5-1 after one and 6-1 after two. Tait got one back for Kamloops in the third, but Everett added two more to make it an 8-2 final.

Dylan Ernst was chased from the Blazers net after surrendering five goals on 17 shots in the first period. Jesse Sanche stopped 21 of the 24 shots he saw.

Tyler Palmer made 14 saves on 16 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play — the Blazers on four chances and the Silvertips five.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,025.

The loss drops the Blazers to 9-25-3-2 on the season, dead last in the WHL. The win moves the Silvertips to 25-14-1-2, fourth in the Western Conference.

The two teams will do it again Saturday in Everett. Puck drop is 6 p.m.

The Blazers are now on the road for six in a row. Their next home game will be on Jan. 27, when the Kelowna Rockets (19-17-2-0) visit Sandman Centre.