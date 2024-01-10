Kelowna Rockets win seventh straight at home, 5-2 over Seattle

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

You can make it seven straight wins on home ice for the Kelowna Rockets.

Andrew Cristall had two goals and two assists to lead the Rockets back from a first period hole in beating the visiting Seattle Thunderbird 5-2 before 3,825 fans Wednesday at Prospera Place.

"You want to take care of (home ice) obviously and our players are finding ways to get it done," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.

"Some of the games as a coach aren't the prettiest at times but it's entertaining for the fans. They are feeding off it and I think our players in turn are feeding off it."

Caden Price who had a goal and two helpers said the team is really coming together, emphasizing team.

"I think we're just kind of keeping it simple, working down low and working as a team," said Price.

"I think we are playing as a team and that helps a lot. We're firing on all cylinders all five guys and obviously is really helping us out."

Gabriel Szturc scored the other two goals and added an assist in the win.

The Rockets dug themselves an early 2-0 hole thanks to what Mallette called some lazy penalties.

Vancouver Canucks draft choice Sawyer Mynio helped set up Nathan Pilling for the first of two power play goals then blasted a rebound of his own past Jari Kykkanen to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

But Cristall on a Kelowna power play got one back before the end of the first deking a defender before sending a shot from the left circle past Scott Ratzlaff in the T-Birds net.

Kelowna took control in the second but, despite a lot of pressure, were unable to get the tying goal until 15 minutes in when Szturc teed up a backdoor one-timer on another Rockets power play.

Cristall netted what stood up as the winner 90 seconds later, stealing a drop pass at his own blueline and racing the length of the ice all alone before beating Ratzlaff with a deke to the backhand.

Szturc with a nearly identical goal to his first put the Rockets up two before the end of the period.

Price closed out the scoring beat Ratzlaff five-hole from the right circle.

"We didn't give ourselves any favours taking three relatively lazy penalties in the first period that came back and cost us. If you are going to take those penalties you are going to have to kill them and we didn't an got ourselves into a hole," said Mallette.

"I really like our response in the second. I thought we were really carrying the play, a lot of shot volume and obviously rewarded for it, then carrying it over to the third."

Cristall's first goal increased his consecutive game point streak to 19, just two shy of the team record of 21 held by Tyson Barrie.

Over that span, Cristall has 10 multi-point games including seven with three or more points. He has 14 goals and 26 assists over the length of the streak.

Earlier in the day the Rockets dealt defencemen Ismail Abougouche and John Babcock at the trade deadline leaving Price as the longest tenured blueliner and the unquestioned leader of the group at the ripe old age of 18.

"It is a tough day to see those guys go but I hope nothing but the best for them and wish them luck," said Price.

"It's a privilege to get those minutes and be relied upon. I am looking forward to it but I think there are a couple of guys that can step up and they are doing a good job.

"The whole D-corps are doing good and I'm looking forward to getting Kowalyk in here and get to know him and see him out there."

Carson Kowalyk, acquired in the three-team trade with Saskatoon and Edmonton is expected to join the team in time for its road trip to Prince George at the end of the week.

The Rockets fired a season-high 46 shots at Ratzlaff in the victory, 37 of those over the final 40 minutes.

The T-Birds didn't take a game day skate Wednesday as their equipment was still on the team bus after it slid off the road on the Okanagan Connector en route to the Okanagan Tuesday night.

The gear was eventually retrieved Wednesday.