Blazers unload veterans to recoup picks following last year's Memorial Cup run

Photo: Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs Dylan Sydor celebrates a goal in Spokane in November.

The Kamloops Blazers have dealt three veterans ahead of the WHL trade deadline to recoup draft picks lost in trades in the run up to last year’s Memorial Cup.

Kamloops product Dylan Sydor, Shea Van Olm and Connor Levis have been traded. In return, the club has received two players and seven draft picks.

Sydor was dealt Monday to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for forward Blake Swetlikoff and two draft picks — a third-round selection this year and a second-round selection next year.

Van Olm was traded on Tuesday to the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for forward Cole Wadsworth and two picks — a third in 2025 and a second in 2026.

Levis was traded on Wednesday morning to the Vancouver Giants. In return, the Blazers will receive a first-round pick in 2025, a second-round pick this year and a fourth-rounder in 2026.

“Kamloops will always be my home,” Sydor said after the trade.

“Thank you to the players and staff for making the rink such an enjoyable place to be. I’ll never forget it.”

The Blazers dealt captain Fraser Minten to the Saskatoon Blades in November, receiving forward Jordan Keller and three picks — two of them first-rounders — in return.

At 9-24-3-2, the Blazers sit dead last in the WHL standings — a sharp contrast from last season, when they loaded up to take a shot at the Memorial Cup in their host season.

The Blazers gave up nine draft picks last January to acquire blue-chip defenceman Olen Zellweger and 20-year-old forward Ryan Hofer in a WHL blockbuster.

The club is back in action on Friday, when the Everett Silvertips visit Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.