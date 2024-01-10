Kelowna Rockets deal two defencemen in three team swap

Photo: Andy Devlin Carter Kowalyk

The Kelowna Rockets continue to add draft capital as they look toward the future.

The Rockets Wednesday traded a pair of defencemen, 19-year-old John Babcock and 17-year-old Ismail Abougouche in a deal that involved the Saskatoon Blades and Edmonton Oil Kings.

In exchange, the Rockets receive 18-year-old rearguard Carter Kowalyk and three future draft picks.

The deal breaks down this way:

Kelowna receives Kowalyk, a 2024 second-round draft pick from Saskatoon (originally Medicine Hat’s), a 2026 third-round draft pick from Saskatoon (originally Seattle’s) and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick from Edmonton.

Edmonton receives Abougouche from Kelowna and a 2026 second-round pick from Saskatoon.

Saskatoon receives Babcock from Kelowna.

“In all of our deals over the last year and a half we have recouped many of the picks that we moved in preparation for the 2020 Memorial Cup,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. “We had the opportunity to get a big defenceman in Carter, who will bring a little bit of bite to our team.

“It’s always difficult to trade a guy that’s been with you as long as John has, he’s a special player who has been a real solider for us.

"Saskatoon is gearing up for a run, so it will be a good opportunity for him. Ismail was a twelfth-round pick who came in and made our team at sixteen. We thank John and Ismail for their time with the Rockets and wish them the best of luck with their new clubs.”

Hamilton says Abougouche got caught up in the numbers game in Kelowna.

In Kowalyk, the Rockets are getting a big six-foot-three left-shot defenceman. Over three seasons and 104 games, he has posted five goals and 18 points and 138 penalty minutes.

He returned to the lineup in early December after missing two-and-a-half months due to injury.

Babcock had 10 points in 35 games with the Rockets this season while Abougouch recorded one assist in 19 games.

Kowalyk is expected to join the team this week. He won't be in the lineup Wednesday when the Rockets host Seattle.