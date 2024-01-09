Kelowna Rockets look to continue recent home ice success

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

There's something about home cooking that seems to sit well with the Kelowna Rockets these days.

The Rockets have won six straight at Prospera Place entering Wednesday's home tilt with the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds.

To find the last time the Rockets lost on home ice you have to go back nearly two months to Nov. 18, when they fell 5-4 to the BC Division-leading Prince George Cougars.

Since then they have reeled off six straight wins, outscoring their opposition 30-20.

Wednesday marks the final meeting between the Rockets and T-Birds. Seattle has won two of the previous three meetings, both on home ice.

The Rockets won the lone game at Prospera Place, a 4-2 win Nov. 25.

Kelowna comes into this game winners of seven of their last 10 while the T-Birds have dropped eight in a row, falling all the way down to 10th in the Western Conference 12 points in back of the Rockets.

Along with the home ice winning streak, forward Andrew Cristall also comes in riding an 18-game point streak.

He has 12 goals and 24 assists over that span. The streak is the second longest in the league this season and the longest active streak.