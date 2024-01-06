Kelowna Rockets lose 6-3 Saturday in Wenatchee

Photo: Rus Alman

Despite trading away their top two players in Conor Geekie and Matthew Savoie, the Wenatchee Wild still have some firepower left in the tank.

The Wild showed off some of that offensive acumen Saturday night in a 6-3 win over the visiting Kelowna Rockets.

Kenta Isogai picked up the hat trick and a pair of assists to assume the team scoring lead while Graham Sward added three assists to improve his league points lead among defenceman to 52 in leading the Wild to the victory.

Wenatchee led 2-1 after one, 3-1 after two and built it to 6-1 midway through the third before a pair of late goals by the Rockets made the final score look a little more respectable.

Andrew Cristall, Dylan Wightman and Tij Iginla with his team-leading 27th scored for the Rockets.

Cristall's goal extended his point streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in the league and the second longest in the league this season.

His goal briefly tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first.

Jake Pilon started for the Rockets but was pulled in favour of Jari Kykkanen after the first Wild goal.

The Rockets, 18-17-2-0 head home to host the Seattle Thunderbirds Wednesday.

Seattle has won two of the previous three meetings, both in Seattle. The Rockets prevailed 4-2 on home ice back on Nov. 25.