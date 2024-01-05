Kelowna Rockets record first win when trailing after 40 minutes

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets definitely left the best for last.

The Rockets came back from a bad start with three unanswered third period goals in a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings Friday at Prospera Place.

Kelowna trailed 3-0 after one and 3-1 after two before coming up to win for the first time all season when trailing after 40 minutes.

Luke Schelter scored twice including the game winner late in the third to lead the Rockets to the victory.

Gabriel Szturc and Landon Cowper each had a goal and an assist. For Cowper it was his first career WHL goal and his first ever multi-point game.

Andrew Cristall assisted on three of the four goals extending his point streak to 17 games. In fact, he has been held off the scoresheet just twice in 30 games.

The Oil Kings jumped on the Rockets for three goals in the opening period, including two from Adam Jecho.

The outburst brought an end to Jari Kykkanen's night. He was replaced by Jake Pilon to start the second period.

The former Oil King kept his ex-teammates at bay the rest of the way, stopping all nine shots he faced over the final 40 minutes.

The Rockets started taking control of the game in the second and were finally rewarded on a late power play when Schelter tipped home Andrew Cristall's shot for his sixth of the season.

Cowper cut the deficit to one early in the third. Pinching in from the left point he grabbed a rebound along the side board and threw it toward the net. The shot from the sharp angle squeezed through the pads of Kolby Hay.

Szturc tied it with a blast from the blue line just past the midway point of the third before Schelter went end-to-end beating Hay with a hard shot from the left circle.

Friday's win was the Rockets sixth straight on home ice and third straight overall.

They'll try to stretch that streak to four Saturday when they face the Wild in Wenatchee. It's the final meeting of the season between the two teams with Kelowna winning two of the first three.