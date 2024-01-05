Blazers outgunned by Hitmen in 6-2 defeat Friday at Sandman Centre

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers had an early lead Friday at Sandman Centre but it didn't last as they eventually fell 6-2 to the Calgary Hitmen.

Shea Van Olm and Kai Matthew were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Ben Kindel, Sean Tschigerl with two, Maxim Muranov, Tyson Galloway and Carson Wetsch scored for the Hitmen.

Kamloops opened the scoring with a goal from Van Olm about 15 minutes into the game, with the Blazers leading 1-0 at the end of the first.

Calgary tied the game with a goal minutes after the start of the second. Matthew scored at 11:20 putting Kamloops up 2-1, but the Hitmen answered with two goals in quick succession from Tschigerl and Muranov.

A trio of goals from Calgary in the third made it a 6-2 final.

Ethan Buenaventura stopped 27 of 29 Kamloops shots. Jesse Sanche made 36 saves on 42 Calgary shots in the loss.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,292.

The loss puts the Blazers at 9-23-3-2, sitting last in the WHL’s Western Conference standings. The Hitmen move to 13-17-5-1 with the win. They sit ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Next up, the Kamloops Blazers will take on the Everett Silvertips at Sandman Centre on Friday, Jan. 12.